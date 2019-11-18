Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Sells 87,888 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 87,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,986,599.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,250,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AL opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.