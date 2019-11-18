Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $389,249.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00794539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00271662 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005703 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00086602 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,389,999 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

