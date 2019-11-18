Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 806,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 3,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,693. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60. Insiders acquired a total of 205,216 shares of company stock worth $5,771,421 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $19,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,994,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,792,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

