Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan Sells 10,000 Shares

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $138.54 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

