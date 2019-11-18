Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

SPH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

