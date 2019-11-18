Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SUME traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224. Summer Energy has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

