Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

INN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

