Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,040 shares of company stock worth $9,010,990. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $23.23 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

