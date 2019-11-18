Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sunnyside Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

