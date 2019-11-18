SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 0.4% After Insider Buying Activity

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.71, 29,216 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 771,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins purchased 44,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 285,522 shares of company stock worth $667,607 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $226.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunOpta by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SunOpta by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.