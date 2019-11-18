Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of STRO opened at $10.78 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.