Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

SYNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,084,464 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

