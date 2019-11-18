SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SYSCO stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

