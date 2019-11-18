Systematic Financial Management LP Has $73,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,162 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

