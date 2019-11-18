Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,897 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in AES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AES by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

AES opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

