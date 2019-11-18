TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.04.

TTWO stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

