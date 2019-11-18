Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin L. Jimmerson acquired 5,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 89,084 shares of company stock worth $550,134.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

