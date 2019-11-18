Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGB. TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.44 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.