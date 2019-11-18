TD Securities Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$1.75

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.84.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.