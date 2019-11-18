TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TTDKY opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. TDK has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.75.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

