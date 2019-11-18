Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,957,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,388,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,466,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after buying an additional 388,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.