Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($25.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($25.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($24.45). G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.