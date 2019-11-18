Tezos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.86 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $794.67 million and $25.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00014061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

