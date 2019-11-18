The Medicines’ (MDCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $58.48.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 534,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,297,000 after acquiring an additional 460,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth $16,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth $12,890,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

