The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 72.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Shares of IRL stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

In other The New Ireland Fund news, insider Amit Agarwal acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $899,500.00.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.