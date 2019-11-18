TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

TXMD stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,253,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,387 shares of company stock worth $476,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.