Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $12.89 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $842,187.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

