TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIFS. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 223 ($2.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.58).

TIFS opened at GBX 215.60 ($2.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.55 ($2.89).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

