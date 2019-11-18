Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tocagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.23.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Tocagen stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,089. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth about $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 41.2% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.