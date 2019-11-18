Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,956. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

