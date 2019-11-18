Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

TXP stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 2,663,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24).

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Budau purchased 6,522 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,500.06 ($1,960.09).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.