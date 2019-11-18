Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 2,413.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 446.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 691,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after buying an additional 329,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

FDP opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.90. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

FDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.