Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 217.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.