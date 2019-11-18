Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1,047.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB opened at $44.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

