Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $493,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

