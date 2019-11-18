Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,360 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 167.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.46 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

