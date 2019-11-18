Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 157.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 296.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after purchasing an additional 624,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 365,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,839,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 338,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.