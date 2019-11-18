Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 276,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.50. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

