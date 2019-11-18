Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.