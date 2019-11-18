Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,512 ($19.76).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,356 ($17.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,053.70). Also, insider John Rogers acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,398.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.98.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

