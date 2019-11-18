Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.14

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.