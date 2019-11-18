Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.11 Million

Analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post sales of $337.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $356.51 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $346.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $129,861,000 after acquiring an additional 211,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

