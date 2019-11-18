Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

