Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman Buys 10,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,492,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,287,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 346,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,992. The company has a market cap of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

