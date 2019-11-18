UBS Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 840 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 934.77 ($12.21).

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 906.80 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 5,062,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 891.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 850.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

