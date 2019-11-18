UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.43 ($3.14).

LON TLW traded down GBX 4.45 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.65 ($1.88). 10,513,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.33. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

