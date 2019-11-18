UBS Group Trims Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Target Price to $75.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,085. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

