UGAS (UGAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.84 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00042658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.50 or 0.07938767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017442 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

