United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.30.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

