Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $56.94 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $907,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $561,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $2,341,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4,831.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

